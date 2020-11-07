MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some Minnesotans celebrated while others protested after Joe Biden was announced the projected winner of the 2020 presidential race.
In Gold Medal Park in downtown Minneapolis, four Biden-Harris supporters raised their glasses after popping a bottle of champaign. A crowd also gathered at East 40th Street and Nicollet in south Minneapolis, waving Biden signs and dancing.
But across the river at the Governor’s Residence, dozens of President Trump’s supporters rallied, wearing MAGA hats and holding their Trump and Pence signs. They said the result is a “stolen election” and asked for a ballot recount. Minnesota voted for Biden with 52.6% of the vote to Trump’s 45.4%.
Celebrations and protests are expected to continue as the day goes on. Check back with WCCO for more.
