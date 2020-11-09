MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of Minnesota’s most unique radio shows celebrated its one-year anniversary Monday.
Conor O’Meara hosts “Conor’s Corner” every Monday on WFNU radio, a local community station in St. Paul. Monday’s anniversary show was at the Highland Park Lunds & Byerlys store.
O’Meara has had a number of newsmakers and top Minnesota athletes on his show. But Monday, he scooped everyone when Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson called in.
As a person living with Autism, O’Meara loves to talk about sports, music, life and whatever is on his mind, with co-host Scott Applebaum.
“The challenges that individuals with disabilities face in their lives, and he’s all about the joy of life and understanding each other and having great conversations, and so that’s why I think this show works,” Applebaum said,
There is now a “Conor’s Corner” nonprofit to provide life and employment opportunities for people living with disabilities.
The Vikings contributed $1,000 to the fund on Monday.
