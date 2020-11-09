MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As COVID-19 cases surge in Minnesota, a free saliva testing site is slated to open Monday in Minneapolis.
The testing site will open at the Minneapolis Convention Center. It’ll operate seven days a week, noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Anyone can get tested. No insurance or symptoms are necessary. However, officials ask that people bring their insurance cards if they have one.
Saliva tests are less-invasive than the nasal swabs, but just as effective at detecting the virus, officials say. The tests are self-administered and take just minutes to complete. The tests are processed at a facility in the Twin Cities, and results are returns within 24 to 48 hours.
This site in Minneapolis will be one of eight free saliva testing sites now open across the state. The first opened in Duluth in September. Since then, more have opened in Winona, Moorhead, Brooklyn Park, Mankato, St. Cloud, and St. Paul.
Two more such sites are expected to open in the near future. When they are operational, Minnesota’s testing capacity reach as high as 60,000 tests a day.
Testing allows health officials to track the spread of the virus in Minnesota. In the last week, the state has seen a massive increase in cases, with single-day records being broken almost every day. Sunday’s tally for new infections was near 6,000.
While health officials are weighing whether or not to impose more COVID-19 restrictions, they are encouraging Minnesotans to continue to social distance, wear masks and seek testing.
