MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are continuing to look for suspects after a man was fatally shot last week in St. Paul, marking the city’s 29th homicide of the year. Now, police have released his name.
The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to a report of a person down on the 400 block of Thomas Avenue, in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.
Emergency crews brought the man to Regions Hospital, where he was initially listed in stable condition. However, his condition worsened in the overnight hours and he died shortly after 4 a.m.
On Monday, police identified the victim as 23-year-old Donte Combs of Minneapolis.
The shooting is under investigation, although preliminary findings suggest it was a drive-by, police say. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.
