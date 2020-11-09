Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey is revealing each state’s favorite side dish on Thanksgiving.
The survey, conducted by the career site Zippia using Google Trends, shows the favorite side in both Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin is mashed potatoes.
Mashed potatoes was the favorite of 10 states. Right behind mashed potatoes in popularity is mac n’ cheese (seven states).
South Dakotans go for crescent rolls and Iowans like their corn.
Only three states had vegetables as their go-to side dish.
