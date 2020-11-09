Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota are searching for a Twin Cities man who went missing over the deer opener weekend.
The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old Paul Sandstrom, of Blaine, was last seen in the heavily-wooded Gardner Lake area, near Bad Medicine Lake in the county’s northeastern corner.
Sandstrom failed to meet with his hunting party late Sunday morning. He was last seen wearing orange and black hunting clothing.
Several agencies are helping deputies search for Sandstrom. While conditions over the weekend were mild, a cold front moved over the state Monday, dropping temperatures into the 30s.
Anyone with information on Sandstrom’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-847-2661.
