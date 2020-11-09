Chef Beth Dooley shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Honey-rosemary Glazed Hassleback Sweet Potatoes

Serves 4

This Swedish method of cooking potatoes gets its name from Hasselbacken, the restaurant in Stockholm where it was first served. The potatoes become crispy on the outside and tender within. Leftovers are delicious in a sweet potato bisque.

4 medium sweet potatoes

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

Generous pinch salt

Several grinds freshly black pepper

2 tablespoons honey

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees f. With a sharp knife, cut very thin (1/8-inch) slices along each potato, slicing 2/3 of the way through. Rub the potatoes all over with the butter and then sprinkle with the rosemary, salt and pepper. Place the potatoes on a baking sheet and roast until the center of the potatoes is tender and the outside is crisp, about 50 minutes to an hour. Halfway through the roasting time, remove the potatoes and run a fork gently across the tops of the potatoes to fan the slices and separate them from one another.

When the potatoes are cooked, remove from the oven and brush with the honey. Return to the oven to glaze with the honey, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Classic Mashed Potatoes (with bonus mashed potato puffs)

Serves 4

Who doesn’t love classic mashed potatoes. This straight-forward recipe comes together quickly. Enlist one of the younger cooks to use some elbow grease and mash like mad. If there are leftovers, try the potato puffs, below.

2-1/2 pounds (about 6) Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into quarters

2 tablespoons salt

4 tablespoons (1/4 stick) unsalted butter, plus more for serving

½ cup whole milk

Freshly ground black pepper

Put the potatoes in a large pot with just enough water to cover the potatoes. Along with the salt. Set over high heat, bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer and cook until the potatoes are very tender, about 15 to 20 minutes.

In a saucepan or the microwave oven, heat the butter and milk until the butter is melted. Drain the potatoes and return to the hot pot and set over low. Using a masher, lightly mash the hot potatoes with ½ of the butter-milk mixture until smooth, about 2 minutes. Then mash in the rest of butter and milk. Serve dotted with more butter.

Bonus Potato Puffs: Generously grease muffin tins. Turn the leftover mashed potatoes into a bowl and mix in shredded Cheddar cheese to taste. Turn the mashed potatoes into the muffin tins and bake in a preheated 350 degree oven until the cheese is melted and toasty.

Roast Brussels Sprouts and Parsnips with Maple-Soy Glaze

Serves 4

Roasting sweetens these vegetables and the simple glaze adds an extra layer of flavor plus a little gloss. Serve hot or at room temperature.

2 pounds brussels sprouts, ends trimmed, halved

6 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

Pinch coarse salt

Several grinds black pepper

2 tablespoons mild or sweet miso

1 tablespoon maple syrup

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. In a large bowl, toss the Brussels sprouts with 3 tablespoons of oil and sprinkle with a pinch of coarse salt and a few grinds of pepper. Arrange cut side down on a baking sheet spreading them out so they don’t touch. Roast the Brussels sprouts until tender and browned all over, about 15 to 20 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk together the miso, syrup, and vinegar and then whisk in the remaining oil.

Toss the Brussels sprouts with just enough of the maple-soy mixture to lightly coat. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Cranberry – White Bean Stuffed Squash

Serves 4

The white beans add a creaminess to the squash while cranberries give it a hit of color and tang. This makes a fine vegetarian entrée or a pretty side dish.

2 delicata squash or acorn squash, halved and seeded

1/2 cup fresh cranberries

1 cup cooked white beans, drained*

2 to 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons Za’atar seasoning

Fresh lemon juice to taste

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Place the squash on a parchment lined baking sette and roast until tender, about 30 minutes. Remove, turn the squash over, and evenly distribute the halves with the cranberries, beans, olive oil, and seasoning. Return to the oven and continue cooking until the beans are hot and the cranberries have burst open. Season to taste with the lemon juice and salt and pepper.

· To cook the beans: put ½ cup dried white beans into a pot and add enough water to cover the beans by 4 inches. Set over high heat, bring to a boil, then turn off the heat and allow the beans to soak about 1 hour. Drain the beans, return to the pot, add enough water to cover the beans by 4 inches. Add ½ onion, several cloves garlic and 1 teaspoon of salt. Set the pot over high heat, bring to a boil, reduce the heat, cover and cook the beans until tender, about 25 to 40 minutes. Drain and remove and discard the onion and garlic. (This recipe is easily doubled or tripled. The beans will stay fresh stored in a covered container in the refrigerator for a week or frozen.)