MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Lake Street Target, which has been closed ever since it was looted and damaged during the unrest following George Floyd’s death in May, will reopen on Wednesday.
Minneapolis-based Target hired Noor Companies, a small, local, minority-women-owned general contractor and developer to lead the efforts of rebuilding the store. They also brought in ConstructReach, a workforce development organization that introduces young and diverse workers to the construction industry.
After receiving feedback from the community, the new store will feature an expanded food and beverage section and a new entrance near the light rail. There will also be aesthetic changes; landscaping and wall art aim to create a warmer space for customers to shop.
