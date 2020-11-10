MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Legends Bar and Grill in Rochester has had their food and beverage license suspended because they have repeatedly violated COVID-19 restrictions, according to Olmsted County Public Health Services.
The Environmental Health team within OCPHS made the decision to close the bar on Tuesday. There have been multiple documented incidents of the bar not enforcing physical distancing, not enforcing mask-wearing, and violating the current occupancy requirement.
“Given the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases in and around Olmsted County, these violations are particularly alarming,” said Sagar Chowdury, Olmsted County Environmental Health manager. “We owe it our residents and businesses who are complying with the Governor’s Executive Order, to not allow willful violators to disregard or endanger the health of their employees, neighbors, and community members.”
He said Environmental Health staff have conducted a thorough investigation and will work with Legends’ management to help them come into and maintain compliance.
Legends Bar and Grill must close for a minimum of 72 hours, and can only reopen when they demonstrate compliance and enforcement of its COVID-19 Preparedness Plan.
On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced another round of restrictions due to exponential growth of COVID-19 cases state-wide. Bars and restaurants must close between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. There are also limits on the size of social gatherings such as weddings and funerals. Walz said the restrictions specifically target places and events where young people gather, as the 18 to 35 year olds are the major source of the community spread.
