Update: Minneapolis police announced Tuesday morning that Amatoliy Afanasyev was found safe and well. They thanked the public for their help in finding him.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 84-year-old man who suffers from memory issues.
The Minneapolis Police Department says Amatoliy Afanasyev was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday on the 200 block of Oak Grove Street, in the city’s Loring Park neighborhood. He was not dressed for cold weather, and Tuesday’s forecast calls for snow.
Afanasyev is described as standing about 5-feet, 4-inches tall, with a thin build, bald head, and light-colored eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, jeans and slippers.
Afanasyev does not speak English, officials say, adding that he suffers from memory issues.
Anyone who sees Afanasyev is asked to call 911 immediately.
