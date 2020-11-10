MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says dozens of crashes have happened so far during Tuesday’s icy snowstorm.
Between 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., there have been 104 crashes on Minnesota roads. Eleven of those crashes resulted in injuries, including one serious injury in Nobles County. There have been 28 vehicle spinouts and four jackknifed semi-trucks.
A winter storm warning is in effect until midnight, with this system expected to drop 3 to 6 inches of snow on most of Minnesota and the Twin Cities. Southern Minnesota was under an ice warning for most of the day, which has since expired.
Crews with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are ready to hit the roads overnight if needed. Officials say mixed precipitation will make the work challenging. If the storm exits the state by midnight, they say they’re “confident” that roads will be ready for Wednesday morning commuters.
