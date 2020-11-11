Comments
“The Twin Cities-based Rhineland Cake and Wine Company, the American Legion Post 57 in Chaska, Minn., and Edelweiss Patisserie in Medford, Mass., are joining forces to make the 2020 Holidays brighter for US troops abroad with “Operation Cakes for Troops 2020!” This join initiative benefits and honors American troops stationed overseas during the 2020 Holiday Season by sending a special traditional German cake to the men and women serving around the world.”
