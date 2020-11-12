MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An attempted robbery in south Minneapolis on Sunday night ended with a man suffering a fatal gunshot wound.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fremont and Lagoon avenues, in the heart of the city’s Uptown neighborhood.
Investigators say a man got into the back seat of a car and tried to rob the two people inside. During the attempted robbery, a shot was fired, striking one of the two people in the car, a man believed to be in his late teens.
The suspect fled the scene, and the car drove to the area of Bryant Avenue and Lake Street West, where police were called. Responding officers provided aid to the shooting victim until an ambulance arrived.
Emergency crews brought the wounded man to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died hours later. On Thursday, the victim was identified as 18-year-old Yahye Ahmed Mohamed, of Minneapolis. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
So far, no arrests have been announced.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
You must log in to post a comment.