MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters in Minneapolis knocked down a fire Thursday morning inside a home on the city’s north side.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded around 7:30 a.m. to a reported electrical fire in the attic of a home on the 1500 block of 44th Avenue North, in the city’s Webber-Camden neighborhood.
Once inside, crews found flames in a bedroom wall and quickly extinguished them.
No one was in the house. No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
