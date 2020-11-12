Melissa Jaeger, HyVee registered dietitian, shared this recipe for a delicious Pork Tenderloin with Fresh Pears with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Pork Tenderloin with Fresh Pears
Serves 6-8
Ingredients:
1 (1¼ lbs.) Hormel Always Tender fresh pork loin
3 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp chopped fresh sage, plus additional for garnish
2 medium yellow onions, quartered
3 Bosc pears, cored and quartered
2 tbsp Hy-Vee salted butter
2 tbsp Hy-Vee all-purpose flour
1½ cups Hy-Vee 33%-less-sodium chicken broth
¾ cup pear nectar
Hy-Vee salt & pepper
Fresh cranberries, for garnish
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Pat pork dry with paper towels. Combine oil, garlic, and sage in a
medium bowl. Brush half of the oil mixture on pork. Toss onions and pears with remaining oil
mixture.
2. Brown pork on all sides in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Transfer pork to a rimmed baking
pan. Roast for 10 minutes. Add onion and pear mixture to pan. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes more or
until meat thermometer reaches 145 degrees. Tent pork with foil and let stand for 10 minutes.
3. Prepare sauce while pork is standing. Melt butter in skillet over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour
until smooth. Add broth and nectar. Cook until thickened and bubbly. Cook for 1 minute more.
4. Serve pork with onions and pears. Drizzle sauce over pork. Garnish with cranberries and sage, if
desired.
You must log in to post a comment.