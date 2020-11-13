MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lindsey Whalen wants someone else on the Golden Gophers women’s basketball team to have the chance to wear her No. 13 jersey.
The Gophers head coach and former star player made the offer to put her number back into circulation, fittingly enough, on Friday the 13th.
“I am honored that my jersey hangs in the rafters of Williams Arena and am grateful for the impact the ‘U’ has had on my life,” she said. “Moving forward, however, I would like to have the No. 13 available for others that come to the university and represent the Gophers on the court.”
No one has worn No. 13 for Minnesota since @Lindsay_13 finished her playing career in 2004.
Now she wants to give the next generation of #Gophers a chance to make their own memories in the number.
“None of the six numbers and seven jerseys (Debbie Hunter also wore No. 13) that have been raised to the rafters of Williams Arena have officially been retired. However, out of respect for Whalen and the impact she has had on the program, no player has been given her number since her career ended,” the Gophers said in a statement.
Whalen was the first three-time All-American in program history and finished her career as Minnesota’s all-time points leader. She was second all-time in assists and third all-time in steals.
