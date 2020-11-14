Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Community members gathered Saturday to remember a man shot and killed by Minneapolis Police. Jamar Clark was killed back in November 2015.
The 24-year-old was shot during a struggle with two officers.
He was unarmed at the time, but police say he was reaching for their gun.
On Saturday, a crowd gathered outside Franklin Middle School to remember Clark. They also called for change when it comes to deadly police encounters.
The Hennepin County Attorney chose not to charge the officers who shot Clark, saying the shooting was justified.
The case sparked massive protests across Minneapolis.
