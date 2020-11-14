MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters against updating an oil pipeline are making their voices heard, and gathered for a rally at the governor’s residence Saturday.
This week Minnesota regulators granted key permits for Enbridge’s Line 3 crude oil pipeline to be replaced in Minnesota.
Organizers say they’re concerned about possible damage to water sources, and the environment, especially on indigenous lands.
“I am really hurt by the decision that have been made but we want to remind people that many of us have made a promise to stop this pipeline and we area still going to do that,” Taysha Martineau, of the Fond du Lac Reservation, said.
Enbridge says replacing it will allow it to move oil more safely while creating thousands of jobs.
Minnesota’s segment is the only one not yet updated.
The project been working its way through regulatory agencies and courts for six years.
WCCO reached out to Gov. Tim Walz’s office, but they declined to comment.
