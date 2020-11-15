MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not all Minnesotans are able to get their hands on a flu shot, according to Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
She says some communities don’t have enough doses of the flu vaccine, especially in rural areas.
The Minnesota Democrat is calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to address the temporary vaccine shortages. She says if you can find the vaccine, get it as soon as you can.
“If you don’t get the flu vaccine and you get the flu, we know there are less hospital beds right now. You don’t want to start getting symptoms of flu and not know if you have coronavirus or the flu. It’s just a mess,” Klobuchar said. “And there’s not enough beds as it is right now, so we’re just asking everyone to get their flu vaccine.”
The CDC recommends getting the flu vaccine by the end of October.
