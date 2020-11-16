Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19’s spread in Minnesota could sideline students from winter sports.
Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcom announced Monday that the number of cases linked to sports is growing, and they’re discussing options with state education leaders.
“From a health advice standpoint, we would really like to see sports put on pause,” Malcolm said.
Health leaders gave these statistics Monday:
- 46 outbreaks from hockey
- 41 outbreaks from volleyball
- 35 outbreaks from football
- 20 outbreaks from basketball
- 15 outbreaks from soccer
MDH says at least 10% of all cases in schools are associated with sports.
