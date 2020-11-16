MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Target CEO Brian Cornell was among business and labor leaders who met with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Monday.

According to Target, Cornell was invited to join Biden and Harris “to talk about safety and rebuilding the economy.” Biden met with the leaders ahead of an afternoon economic address from his makeshift headquarters in Delaware.

“Target has kept our stores open and our supply chains running, while also investing significantly to keep our guests and team safe. And along the way, we’ve engaged with elected officials from both parties to provide our retail expertise and perspective on keeping the economy moving forward,” Target said in a statement.

Cornell highlighted the role that retail plays for American consumers, shared the company’s plans that include a $1 billion investment in the health and safety of its employees, and asked for “clear, consistent guidance around safety, regulations and the future rollout of a coronavirus vaccine.”

BIDEN’S OPTIMISTIC ASSESSMENT

President-elect Joe Biden is acknowledging that the nation is in a “dark” place but says his administration will strengthen the vulnerable economy despite the exploding pandemic.

Biden offered an optimistic assessment Monday of the next four years during the meeting with several business and labor leaders.

He says, “To state the obvious, we seem to be turning a pretty dark corner now.” But he says, “I think we can do this.”

Biden has vowed to spend trillions to reinvigorate manufacturing, expand health care coverage and combat climate change, but his chief priority remains the coronavirus pandemic.

