MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Federal officials are offering a $2,500 reward for information about eight raptor feet – including the feet of four bald eagles – which were dumped in Woodbury last week.
The feet were discovered on Thursday on the west side of Cherry Lane, roughly 500 feet south of Lake Road. Each of the 16 feet had the talon removed from the toe.
“A lucrative commercial market exists in raptor parts,” said Patrick Lund, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Resident Agent in Charge. “We believe the talons from the raptor feet found in Woodbury may have been used to make jewelry for commercial sale.”
Because bald eagles and other raptors are fully protected under federal law, the penalty for their possession is a year in prison, and or a $100,000 fine. A second offense counts as a felony.
The reward will be offered for information that leads to an arrest or charge in the case. If anyone has any information, they can contact Special Agent Andrew Daiber at 651-778-8360, Conservation Officer Joe Kulhanek at 612-271-8044, or Minnesota’s Turn in Poachers hotline at 1-800-652-9093.
