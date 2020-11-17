MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 38-year-old Robbinsdale man is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child after she broke up with him, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Erik Eggleston was charged late Monday with second-degree murder in connection to the Nov. 12 death of 29-year-old Nigar Mammadzada.

According to the criminal complaint, Mammadzada’s body was discovered in the basement of her Crystal residence, where she had set up a home office, on the afternoon of Nov. 12. Her mother discovered her body. The medical examiner says the victim suffered multiple shotgun wounds.

The mother told police that she believed the person responsible for the death was her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, which is Eggleston. She said that her daughter recently broke up with him and that they were still co-parenting their daughter. She said her daughter went on a date with another man the day before the fatal shooting, and she believed that Eggleston was jealous, the complaint said.

On the evening of Nov. 12, Eggleston was found in Oak Grove at a friend’s house after he appeared to try to kill himself. He was lying near a Nissan Altima vehicle, which had blood in the driver’s seat.

A shotgun and shotgun case was seen in plain view in the backseat of the vehicle. A knife and shotgun shells were also found in Eggleston’s clothes.

Eggleston was taken to nearby hospital for treatment of neck and wrist injuries.

A roommate of Eggleston told authorities that Eggleston found out that Mammadzada was seeing someone else the day before the shooting and that he was really upset and was having “all these s—– thoughts”.

If convicted, Eggleston faces up to 40 years in prison. He was scheduled to make his first appearance in Hennepin County District Court Tuesday afternoon.

