Comments
MINEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Waseca man is dead after the semi-truck he was driving slammed into a hotel in Mankato on Monday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi veered off Highway 14 and crashed into the River Hills Hotel just before 5 p.m.
Investigators say the driver, 64-year-old Larry Dean Tiede, was not wearing a seatbelt. It’s not clear if anyone else was hurt.
Investigators say alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.
More on WCCO.com:
- MDH Urges Adherence To Safety Guidelines After 3rd Straight Day Of 7K+ COVID Cases
- Fmr. Glam Doll Donuts Workers Claim Discrimination; Co-Owner Addresses Controversy
- Several Universities, Colleges Embrace George Floyd Memorial Scholarships
- Why Are Some Minnesotans Ignoring Pleas To Take COVID Seriously?
You must log in to post a comment.