CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Local TV, Mankato News, Waseca News

MINEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Waseca man is dead after the semi-truck he was driving slammed into a hotel in Mankato on Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi veered off Highway 14 and crashed into the River Hills Hotel just before 5 p.m.

Investigators say the driver, 64-year-old Larry Dean Tiede, was not wearing a seatbelt. It’s not clear if anyone else was hurt.

Investigators say alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

More on WCCO.com:

Comments