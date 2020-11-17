MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers released a package of proposals to tackle the surging pandemic Tuesday as Wisconsin announced a daily record 92 deaths from the coronavirus and health officials cautioned that even when a vaccine becomes available it will be months before most people receive it.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos also outlined Republican priorities, but did not release specific proposals, while pledging to find common ground with Evers. Republicans have fought Evers nearly every step of the way over his virus response, including suing him over his “safer at home” order this spring and the statewide mask mandate.

Evers’ proposals, and the Vos response, came as the state reported 7,090 more positive COVID-19 cases and an additional 92 deaths. That crushed the previous high of 66 set just last week. There have been 2,741 deaths from COVID-19 to date in Wisconsin and nearly 324,000 cases.

State hospitals hit new highs for patients this week too, with many at or near capacity.

The bills put forward by Evers would prohibit evictions and foreclosures through 2021; continue the suspension of a one-week waiting period before people can collect unemployment; allow workers, including in healthcare, to claim worker’s compensation benefits related to COVID-19 if they contract the illness from their occupation; and waive student tests and school report card requirements for the current year.

Other bills Evers made public Tuesday require insurers to cover telehealth services that would be covered if in person and ensure that health plans provide coverage for testing, diagnosis, treatment, prescriptions and vaccines related to COVID-19.

Vos said Tuesday he was open to coming into session next month to vote on virus-related legislation, but didn’t say specifically what. Republicans said in court filings in April that they were working on proposals to combat the virus but they have yet to release any specific bills.

Vos said he thought Republicans could find agreement with Evers on some ideas, but raised concerns about relying on state funding rather than federal money. Republicans want to prioritize areas such as increasing contact tracers, providing more resources to health care providers and additional assistance for businesses, Vos said.

Evers and Republican legislative leaders have been unable to work together on a virus response. Republicans have also fought Evers in court over his efforts to curtail the virus spread through a “safer at home” order, mask mandate and limits on how many people can gather indoors at bars, restaurants and other places.

With news of two separate COVID-19 vaccines racing toward approval, state health department leaders cautioned that even if a vaccine starts to be distributed by the end of the year, that will be targeted to healthcare workers and people in nursing homes. It will be months before others receive it, said Stephanie Schauer, manager of the state’s public health immunization program.

“It will start small and it will grow over time,” Schauer said. “This is a massive vaccination effort and we’re going to need all hands on deck.”

People wondering when they will be in line to get vaccinated should “stay tuned” for further information, said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state health department. But in the meantime, she stressed that everyone should continue to take precautions to protect themselves, including wearing a mask, avoiding crowds and keeping a distance from others.

On Tuesday, Dane County banned indoor gatherings of any size and limited outdoor gatherings to no more than 10 people. The order, scheduled to run until Dec. 16, doesn’t apply to people from the same household. It does cover in-person games, sports, competitions, group exercise classes, meetings, trainings, movies, events and conferences.

Coronavirus cases are also surging in the state’s prisons.

The state Department of Corrections reported 808 new COVID-19 cases among inmates Monday, bringing the number of active cases to 2,063.

