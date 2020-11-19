MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thanksgiving is a few weeks away, and with COVID-19 cases still on the rise, it’s likely most are going to opt for a smaller-scale Thanksgiving dinner in a much smaller gathering. A number of restaurants are at the ready to make your Thanksgiving meals for you this year, and Jason DeRusha has gathered them below.

Email DeRushaEats@gmail.com with additions or corrections. Looking for a smaller portion, or dinner for 1, 2 or 3? Just search this list for “Small serving alert!”

Thanksgiving Meals

6 Smith, Wayzata: Serves 4-6 ($285). Starters: House smoked salmon, peel ‘n’ eat shrimp, baguette, roasted butternut squash salad, Caesar salad, turkey breast, prime rib, plus sides and pie.

Acqua, White Bear Lake: Small serving alert! Thanksgiving to-go pickup for 2-3 ($100) and 4-6 ($195) Wednesday November 25th from 12-7pm at Acqua. Orders can be placed until Monday November 23rd. Meal includes Butternut Squash Soup, salad, roasted turkey, leek and wild mushroom stuffing, cranberry chutney, gravy, bread, roasted asparagus, crushed red peppers, sweet potato puree, pecan and pumpkin pie. Also open for dine-in on Thanksgiving day.

Animales Barbecue, Minneapolis: A la carte Thanksgiving pre-orders served cold to be reheated. Great option for people who aren’t looking for poultry, including a smoked half prime rib ($225), whole 10 pound pork shoulder ($75), half smoked turkey and gravy ($40) and some sides. Preorder for pickup November 25/26.

Arnie’s at The Royal Club, Lake Elmo: Hot Thanksgiving dinner for 4 to-go ($125). Sliced turkey, wild rice sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole and more. Includes Rustic Apple Tart dessert. Order online by noon 11/22. Pickup Thanksgiving day 11am-2pm.

Baldamar, Roseville: Open for in person Thanksgiving turkey brunch. Price: Adults $45.95, Kids 5-12 $14.95, Children 4 & under, free. Call or online: 651-796-0040.

Birch’s on The Lake, Long Lake: Serves 4-6 ($220). Turkey, ham, Gruyere whipped potatoes, stuffing, mac & cheese casserole, trout caesar salad, parmesan spaghetti squash and more. Pick up Wednesday November 25, also open for dine-in Thursday. Order online.

Birchwood Cafe: A la carte turkey and side options as well as meal options for 4-6 ($100) or 8-12 ($160). Choose between Brandy Braised Pulled Turkey Breast [GF, DF] or Rosemary Lime Roasted Turkey Legs + Thighs [GF].

The Block, St. Louis Park: Small serving alert! Pre-order Take & Bake Thanksgiving dinner for two ($35) starts November 2nd. Pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25th from 3pm-6pm. Includes: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes & Turkey Gravy, Stuffing, Corn, Cranberry Sauce, Warm Rolls. Pumpkin Pie sold separately for $15. Also open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day, $15 for one serving, $18 for all you can eat, kids 12 and under are $8.

Bloomington ChopHouse at Hilton Minneapolis: Fully prepared dinner for Thanksgiving morning pickup serves 6-8 for $150. Roasted 10-14 lb. turkey, stuffing, cranberry and almond salad, smashed potatoes, green beans, bread and pumpkin pie. Small serving alert! $25 fully prepared dinner for one to-go with one serving of everything. Call 952-830-5200 to reserve by November 21st (also open for dine-in).

BLVD: $100 family meal serves 4-6 with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffind, butternut squash soup, dinner rolls, roasted veggies, caesar salad, and pumpkin cheesecake. Order online, select Wednesday November 25 for pickup.

Brasa, Minneapolis and St. Paul: Small serving alert! Dinner for 2 for $65, for 4 for $130, for 8 for $260. Lightly smoked turkey, Peterson’s ham, cornbread, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, candied yams, cabbage and apple coleslaw, fresh cranberry sauce. Thanksgiving goes on sale Monday, November 2nd. (SOLD OUT)

Brickhouse Food & Drink, White Bear Lake: Small serving alert! Turkey breast or roasted ham dinners for 2, 4 or 8 ($48/$92/$180), Prime Rib dinners for $74/$140/$275. Pick 3 sides from scalloped or mashed potatoes, sausage and corn bread stuffing, sweet potatoes and more. Order by November 23rd.

Buca di Beppo: Small serving alert! Dinner for 3 for $69, 6 for $138, half pan feeds 10 for $220, and full pan feeds 20 for $400. Traditional feast includes turkey, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian Sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry and pumpkin pie. Also open for Thanksgiving dine-in. Preorder by selecting your location.

Bungalow Club, Minneapolis: Small serving alert! Dinner for 2 people | $70. Dinner for 4 People | $130. Choice of: Herb Roasted Turkey Breast or Porchetta Spiced Pork Shoulder, Kale & Fennel Salad with citrus, radish, and poppy seed dressing, Cranberry Relish, Wild Rice & Sage Stuffing Bread Pudding, Creme Fraiche Mashed Potatoes, rosemary Glazed Carrots with braised celery and mushroom conserva, Pepe Gravy along with dessert of honey nut squash pudding and cocoa crust crumble. Pick up Wednesday.

The Buttered Tin, St. Paul: Whether they are sweet and gooey (dripping with cream cheese frosting) Cinnamon Rolls or light and airy (perfect for sopping up gravy) Dinner Rolls, order ahead. Frozen cinnamon rolls $14.80, fresh cinnamon rolls $18.50, fresh dinner rolls $9.73. See details for their frozen or freshly baked pie orders.

The Capital Grille: Thanksgiving Sides At Home: Pecan-Crusted Sweet Potatoes with Hot Honey, Cranberry-Pear Chutney, French Green Beans with Marcona Almonds and the restaurant’s signature Mashed Potatoes, among other holiday staples. Sides serve four to six people for $125 and come prepared and ready to be reheated. Place a pre-order for pickup on November 24 or 25.

Chow Grill, Elk River: Serves 6-8 ($100). Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie. Pick up Wednesday, reheat on Turkey Day. Call 763-441-2454 to reserve your order.

Cossetta, St. Paul: Full Thanksgiving Meal Kit with 3 different options available this year. They have a whole roasted turkey, half turkey ($119), or double smoked ham option depending on people’s preferences and party sizes. Each meal comes with Mashed potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, rustic bread stuffing, spinach cranberry salad with maple dressing, green beans with oven roasted red peppers, housemade french baguette bread and a 9 in. Pumpkin pie and pecan pie.

Crave: White & dark Turkey carved off of the bone, buttermilk mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, traditional Herb Stuffing, brown sugar & maple syrup infused sweet potato mash, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, CRAVE salad. Pick up Thanksgiving morning, orders must be placed by noon Monday, November 23rd.

D’Amico Catering: Serves 6 for $195. Turkey breast, thighs, and gravy plus including salads, cranberries, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, dressing and pumpkin pie for dessert. Order by November 23, pickup at Edinburgh USA golf course in Brooklyn Park or Metropolitan Ballroom & Clubroom in Golden Valley 3-6 p.m. Wednesday.

Eagan Arms Public House: Thanksgiving for 4-6 ($95). Roasted turkey breast, mashed potato, turkey gravy, chipotle sweet potatoes, savory dressing/stuffing, bacon roasted brussels, cranberry orange sauce, dinner rolls & pumpkin crunch bars.

Estelle, St. Paul: Thanksgiving Eve Pasta Feast: Serves 4 for $99. Your meal for 4 (or 2 adults and 3 kids) includes the following: Butternut Squash Soup with pickled cranberries, toasted pumpkin seeds, and creme fraiche, Caesar Salad with bocarone dressing, bacon fat croutons, and parmesan, Freshly Baked Parker House Garlic Rolls with fontina cheese fonduta sauce, Casarecce Bolognese Pasta with parmesan cheese, Torta Gianduia – Piedmontese Chocolate Hazelnut Cake.

Farmer’s Grandson Eatery, Eagan / Bourbon Butcher, Farmington / Whiskey Inferno, Savage / Tequila Butcher, Chanhassen: Half order serves 3-4 ($90), full serves 6-8 ($180). Full orders include: Ham OR Turkey ( about 4 lbs), Stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cranberries and a dozen dinner rolls. Add-on mac and cheese $10, apple or pumpkin pies $20.

FireLake Grill House at Mall of America: Carside Thanksgiving take-out serves 4 for $150. Features: Local Cider-Cured Wild Acres Farm Turkey and a spread of sauces and hearty side dishes: Eichten’s White Cheddar Herb Mashed Potatoes; Cranberry Orange Relish; Minnesota Wild Rice Stuffing; Cider Gravy; Maple-Glazed Yams and Apples; and Green Bean Casserole with cremini mushrooms and crispy shallots. Diners can indulge in a decadent Pumpkin Praline Pie for dessert.

Fhima’s, Minneapolis: Small serving alert! 2 Guests $120, 4 Guests $220.. Pick-up or delivery ($30 extra). Order by October 25. Choose herb-crusted free range turkey, grass-fed balsamic brisket, salmon or vegan tagine. Comes with caesar salad, sweet potatoes, stuffing, asparagus, brussels sprouts, french bread, and pie.

French Meadow Bakery Cafe, Minneapolis/St. Paul: Open on Thanksgiving for dine-in. Small serving alert! Order individual meals for take-out.

Grand Catch, St. Paul: Thanksgiving seafood boil kit serves up to 8. 2 Clusters of Snow Crab, 3 lb. Head on Shrimp, 2 lb. Peeled Shrimp, 2 lb. Jumbo Shrimp, 8 Red potatoes, 8 Sweet Corn Pieces. Sauce choice of: garlic butter, Louisiana, awesome sauce or spicy isaan. All orders must be made by Sunday, November 22nd and will be available for pickup on your choice of November 24th or the 25th between 4pm – 6pm.

Green Mill: Heat & Eat Thanksgiving Feast includes: Roasted Turkey, Herb Stuffing, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Almondine, Baked Mac ‘N’ Cheese, Cranberry Sauce, & Fresh Bread with Herb Butter. Serves 4-6 people for $79.99.

The Grocers Table, Wayzata: All a la carte: 15 lb turkey ($80), 2 pounds stuffing ($22), mashed potatoes ($20). Call 952-446-6100 to pre-order by Nov 18th for pick up Nov 24th & 25th.

Hazelwood, Bloomington: Serves 4-6 people ($130). Rotisserie turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, creamed corn, cran-strawberry sauce, dinner rolls, bread pudding or pumpkin cream pie. Order by calling 952-222-4000.

Heather’s Minneapolis: All a la carte: turkey breasts $7.50/lb., quart of mashed potatoes ($13), stuffing for 6-8 ($20), yams ($14). Call 612-445-8822 to order.

Herbie’s On The Park, St. Paul: Small serving alert! Dinner for 2 for $70, for 4 ($130) or 8 ($240). Roasted turkey, sage stuffing, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, green beans amandine, amaretto glazed carrots and more plus Pumpkin or Caramel Apple Pie. Call (651) 726-1700 or email taholt@levyrestaurants.com to reserve.

The Herbivorous Butcher: Vegan Turkey-Free feast for 8-10 includes This Turkey-Free Feast feeds 8-10 ($90 for pickup, $115 delivered) and includes all non-meat versions of Stuffed Turkey (2.5 pounds), Maple Sage Breakfast Sausage (13 oz), Hickory Bacon (8 oz), Camembert Sauce (16 oz), Herb Cheddar (5 oz), Road’s End Organics Savory Herb Gravy Packet (just add water!), and Dandies Mini Marshmallows (10 oz).

Hewing Hotel, Minneapolis: Open for dine-in on Thanksgiving: 3 course dinner with charcuterie board, kale salad, smoked confit turkey, whipped potatoes, roasted brussels sprouts and pumpkin pie.

Holman’s Table, St. Paul: Open for dine-in Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Take + Bake Meal serves 4-5 for $100 Turkey, green bean almondine, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, sage stuffing, skin on mashed potatoes, gravy, pumpkin pie. Take & Bake, pick up November 24 or 25.

The Howe, Minneapolis: Small serving alert! Pre-order Take & Bake Thanksgiving dinner for two ($35) starts November 2nd. Pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25th from 3pm-6pm. Includes: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes & Turkey Gravy, Stuffing, Corn, Cranberry Sauce, Warm Rolls. Pumpkin Pie sold separately for $15. Also open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day, $15 for one serving, $18 for all you can eat, kids 12 and under are $8.

Jameson’s Irish Bar (Formally Cherokee Tavern) West St. Paul: Small serving alert! 2 people $60, 4 people $115. Roasted turkey, white and dark meat, mashed potatoes and gravy, fresh cranberry salad, green bean casserole, sweet yams, stuffing, cucumber salad, rolls and butter. Everything packaged oven ready with instructions. Add-on Leftovers $20, includes more turkey, mash potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, Add a pumpkin pie for $12. Pick-up is Wednesday November 25 from 1-7pm. Email order to sales@briecater.com or call the owner Brian Rubenzer 651-755-4798

Jax Cafe, Minneapolis: Open for in-person dining with a traditional turkey dinner $44/person. Small serving alert! Doing a limited take out service on the Hour from 11am to 6pm. We are only offering our signature Thanksgiving Dinner for sale by individual packed orders, up to 20 every hour on the hour. Order online starting November 5 and designate pick up time per availability.

Jensen’s: take and bake Thanksgiving meal for 4 for $100. Includes turkey, stuffing, garlic mashed, green beans, house salad, popovers, whole pumpkin pie. Call 651-688-7969 to reserve.

Kendall’s Tavern in Coon Rapids at Bunker Hills Golf Club: Serves 4-5 people and consists of: Turkey breast, harvest salad with sherry vinaigrette, mashed potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, petite baguettes, and a pumpkin pie.

Key’s Cafe (various): Turkey dinner for 6 ($125) with 3 pounds turkey, 4 pounds mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes and a pumpkin pie.

Lake Elmo Inn: Serves 6 ($130) or serves 10-12 ($225): 12 pound Turkey, 4 pounds Mashed Potatoes, 4 pounds Dressing, 1 pound Cranberries, 1 quart Gravy, 2 pounds Sweet Potatoes, 3 pounds Green Beans Amandine, 18 Dinner Rolls and Butter, and 2 Pie choices including Pumpkin, Pecan, Dutch Apple, or French Silk.

The Lexington, St. Paul: Turkey breast and leg dinner serves 6 ($185). Includes brussels sprout hash, whipped potatoes, sweet potato casserole with homemade marshmallow, stuffing, dinner rolls, cranberry chutney, gravy and pumpkin pie dessert. Pickup Thanksgiving morning. Also open for dine-in.

The Lynhall: Small serving alert! Pre-orders for Thanksgiving Take Lynhall Home Dinner Bundles for 1 ($35), 2 ($68) and up to 4 people ($136) featuring Rotisserie Turkey or for the vegetarians, Roasted Squash with Beyond Beef “Loaf”, Nan’s Thanksgiving Gravy (vegetarian mushroom option available), Cranberry Confit Sauce, Whipped Yukon Potatoes (vegetarian option without cream option available), Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Wild Rice Stuffing and Green Beans.

Market Bar-B-Que, Minneapolis: Dine-in and takeout. Small serving alert! Individual Dinner comes with Pit Smoked Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Candied Yams, Onions Orange Zest Cranberry Sauce and Onion Rolls. Plus the full regular menu is available. Call to preorder or day of until it’s sold out at 612-872-1111.

Mason Jar Kitchen in Eagan: Offering a traditional, scratch-made Thanksgiving dinner to go. It includes herb-roasted sliced turkey, sage-and-rosemary stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, buttered green beans, garden or caesar salad, candied yams, and dinner rolls with butter. $95 serves 4-6, $185 serves 8-12. Cranberry relish is $10/pint or $15/quart. Scratch-made Sweet Potato, Pecan, French Silk, and Pumpkin pies are $15 each. Call 651-340-7809 to order by 12pm Nov. 25. Take-and-bake pickup is 12pm-8pm Nov. 25. Ready-to-serve pickup is 9am-1pm Nov 26.

McCormick & Schmick’s, Edina: Open for dine-in. Feast to-go serves 4-6 ($175) with roast turkey, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, apple squash casserole and more. Call to preorder by Monday, November 23, pick up Wednesday or Thursday. 952-920-1142

Merlins Rest, Minneapolis: Thanksgiving meal serves 4-6 ($95) or 8-10 ($195) Roasted turkey breast, mashed potato, turkey gravy, chipotle sweet potatoes, savory dressing/stuffing, bacon roasted brussels, cranberry orange sauce, dinner rolls, pumpkin crunch bars.

Mill Valley Kitchen: Order online starting November 1. Take and bake turkey dinner for 4 with sweet potato mash, savory stuffing, scalloped potatoes and more.

Monello, Minneapolis: Small serving alert! Dine-in or take-out 3-course menu is $50 for adults, $25 for kids 12 and under. Mixed greens, choice of turkey breast with potato, green bean casserole and pancetta stuffing or Beef ribeye with potato pave, leek and wild rice stuffing, and caramelized sweet potato. Choice of pumpkin or apple pie.

Mort’s Café & Deli: Thanksgiving Meal Kit To Go. Price: $130 gets you a feast for six with plenty of leftovers, including two whole pies! Includes a 12-14 turkey, prepped and ready tos lids into the oven complete with roasting pan, 2 quarts garlic mashed potatoes, two quarts gravy, stuffing, six baked sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, dinner rolls, pumpkin and cherry pie. To order, call: 763.544.2900 by Fri., Nov. 20th by 4 p.m., unless they sell out early. Pick up times scheduled between Mon-Wed, Nov. 23-25.

Myriel by Karyn Tomlinson: Thanksgiving sides of stuffing, gravy, potato mash, cranberries and salad ($80), or deluxe version that adds green bean casserole, confit sweet potatoes and dinner rolls ($120)

Nico’s Taco Bar, Minneapolis/St. Paul: heat and eat “Mexican-style” Thanksgiving taco meals. Order a taco kit with barbacoa, chicken tinga, carnitas, chorizo or veggie with homemade tortillas; Nixtamales tamales with turkey mole, chicken verde serrano or veggie rojo, or carnitas roast pork shoulder (large size only). Sides includ masa chips, guac, mexcian rice, pinto beans, jicama salad, three salsas. Small feeds 4-6 ($120), large feeds 10-12 ($180).

Nicollet Island Inn, Minneapolis: Small Serving Alert! Serves 1-12, $59 per guest. Four-course traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Also open Thanksgiving for dine-in seating is available for tables of up to 10 and dine-in guests will receive a “leftover” turkey sandwich to take home with them at the end of the meal.

Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub is doing Thanksgiving Take & Heat meal kits, and they are offering an a la carte menu, catering to folks with ANY size party. You can find the full menu and details on their catering page and place an order by emailing the catering director at catering@smokehousebrewpub.com.

Nosh & Gather: Small Serving Alert! $75 serves 2; $150 serves 4. Turkey breast with a white wine gravy, Stuffing Browned Butter with Sage Mashed Potatoes, Corn Pudding, Harvest Salad, Rolls, Cranberry Sauce, plus Pumpkin Pie or Apple Crisp. (SOLD OUT)

The Oceanaire, Minneapolis. Serves a family for 4: Turkey for $165. 10 ounce filet steak dinner for 4 for $220, 16 ounce NY Strip steak for 4 for $270, 22 ounce bone-in ribeye for 4 for $330. All with sides of stuffing and pumpkin swirl cheesecake with caramel for dessert. (612) 333-2277

Old Southern BBQ: Smoked Ferndale Farms Turkey for $60 or with sides for $80. Creamed corn, mashed potatoes and gravy. Serves 8-10 guests.

Pier 500 Hudson: Feeds 4-6 people ($130).dinner includes : wood fired rotisserie turkey with poultry jus, garlic mashed potatoes, traditional stuffing, classic green bean casserole, fire roasted creamed corn with crushed croutons + spring onions, cran-strawberry sauce, dinner rolls + butter, signature pumpkin cream pie or bread pudding.

Plate on Main, Prior Lake: “Everything but the Turkey” package for $95. The package is meant to serve 3-4 people and includes the following: fan favorite pear salad, butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes and gravy and 6 mini desserts (3 mini pumpkin pies & 3 mini pecan pies).pickup ONLY on Wednesday, October 25th from 12-4PM.

Pub 819, Hopkins: Small serving alert! Pre-order Take & Bake Thanksgiving dinner for two ($35) starts November 2nd. Pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25th from 3pm-6pm. Includes: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes & Turkey Gravy, Stuffing, Corn, Cranberry Sauce, Warm Rolls. Pumpkin Pie sold separately for $15. Also open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day, $15 for one serving, $18 for all you can eat, kids 12 and under are $8.

QFanatic, Minneapolis/Champlin: 6-7 pounds of cooked smoked Turkey & 1 quart of Gravy serves 6-8 people for $40. Sides are separate, $9/quart,classic dressing and deluxe dressing. Regular QFanatic menu is also available. Pre-order by calling by November 20th: 612-242-6748.

Rack Shack BBQ, Eagan: Order a smoked turkey breast for $60, holiday hen for $70, smoked bone-in ham $95, and holiday whole smoked turkey $90. Smoked turkeys/hams.

Red Cow/Red Rabbit: Serves 4-6 people ($199). Pick up is Wednesday, Nov 25th 9am to 5pm at Red Cow Uptown. Heat-n-serve Thanksgiving dinner includes: turkey breast, Mashed potatoes, Gravy, Stuffing, Mac n Cheese, Green bean casserole, Cranberries, Charcuterie board, Whole Pumpkin pie, Assorted artisan breads.

Red River Kitchen at Braemar Golf Course, Edina: Thanksgiving to-go for 4-5 ($125). Traditional thanksgiving turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, baked mac and cheese, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie. Pickup Wednesday. Call 952-303-3481 to order.

Revival in St. Paul and Minneapolis: Thanksgiving Chicken dinner. Choose from the following a la carte sides (serves about 10 people): Macaroni and Cheese, Mashed Potatoes with brown gravy, Candied Yams with a marshmallow topping, Cornbread stuffing with sausage and sage, biscuits, Whole banana cream or butterscotch pie with graham crusts and mascarpone whip, Take and reheat fried chicken- two whole birds. Or get the Revival Feast with one of every side, two whole birds, and one of each pie! Pick-up days will be on Tuesday, November 24th & Wednesday, November 25th from 11 am-9 pm.

Rock Bottom Brewery: Rock Bottom Brewery is offering a Thanksgiving Meal Special! From 4 p.m. to close, Rock Bottom is offering roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, mashed potatoes & gravy for $10.99. This will be a one-night special on Thanksgiving, so tell your friends, families, neighbors – whoever – to celebrate together with Rock Bottom on Thanksgiving Day! This offer is available for dine-in and to-go.

Rock Elm Tavern, Maple Grove and Plymouth: Thanksgiving Take+ Bake Meal serves 4-5 for $100 Turkey, green bean almondine, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, sage stuffing, skin on mashed potatoes, gravy, pumpkin pie. Take & Bake, pick up November 24 or 25.

Roma Restaurant & Brewery in Willernie, MN: Small serving alert! Complete Turkey Day Meal all packed into family pans ready to eat! Carved turkey, garlic mashed, stuffing, corn souffle, green beans, bread. Pick up Hot or Cold on Thanksgiving Day or prior to. $15/Person. Email your pre-orders to: admin@roman-market.com

Rudy’s Redeye Grill, White Bear Lake: Dine in or pick up your meal to go on Thanksgiving 11am-3pm. $23.00 Adults, $12 Kids, Carved Turkey, Honey Baked Ham, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Yams, Cranberries, Green Beans, Warm Rolls with Honey Butter, Bleu Bistro or Caesar Salad, Pumpkin, Pecan Pie or Carrot Cake. Call 651-653-6718.

Rush Creek Golf Club, Maple Grove: Thanksgiving for 4 ($150). Sliced Turkey Breast, Gravy, Stuffing, Sweet Potato Souffle, Cranberry Sauce, Dinner Rolls + choice of 2 of the following: Wild Rice Casserole, Au Gratin Potatoes, Mac & Cheese, Green Bean Casserole.

Saint Dinette, St. Paul: Small serving alert! $40 per person. Each meal serves 1+ so there’s extras for leftovers. Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, “hamburger helper” stuffing, green bean casserole, Parker House rolls, jellied cranberries, Pumpkin Gooey Butter Cake. Order online. (SOLD OUT)

Scherzo MN, delivery: Small serving alert! Turkey or Leg of Lamb for dinner for 2 for $100, for 4 for $180, serves 6 for $260. Includes sides: kale with almonds and gran marnier vinaigrette, mashed root vegetables, cornbread stuffing, green beans and both Sweet Potato Peacn pie and a bakewell tart with spiced cranberry jam.

Smokey’s Pub N’ Grill: Serves 4-6 twice! For $120: Turkey & Brisket Thanksgiving Feast Includes: From The Barbecue Pit: 12# Smoked Turkey (whole bird) & 3# Beef Brisket. Sides & Compliments: Garlic mashed potatoes w/gravy, buttered almond green beans, grandma’s classic stuffing, corn bread muffins (10), dinner buns (12), two pints of Smokey’s barbecue sauce (your choice) and for dessert Smokey’s Pecan pie. Pick up on Thanksgiving between 11am-3pm. Preorder only.

Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis: Small serving alert! Serving 3-4 ($195) 6-8 ($325) or 12-16 ($600): Order by November 17. A full Thanksgiving dinner featuring Green Circle organic free-range turkey. Serves 3-4, 6-8 or 12-16 and includes:- Roasted Turkey Breast, Confit Turkey Leg & Crispy Wing, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts with Apple and Bacon, Gravy, Cranberry Sauce. (SOLD OUT)

Stanley’s Bar Room, Minneapolis: Small serving alert! Pre-order Take & Bake Thanksgiving dinner for two ($35) starts November 2nd. Pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25th from 3pm-6pm. Includes: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes & Turkey Gravy, Stuffing, Corn, Cranberry Sauce, Warm Rolls. Pumpkin Pie sold separately for $15. Also open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day, $15 for one serving, $18 for all you can eat, kids 12 and under are $8.

Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse, South St. Paul: Open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day. To make reservations, check out Stockyards website.

Sunshine Factory Bar & Grill: Small Serving Alert: Individual orders 1-3 for $18.95 each. Dinner for 4 $70; Dinner for 8 $135. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, dinner roll and a slice of pumpkin pie. Call 763-535-7000 to order.

Thr3 Jack, North Loop Minneapolis: Get house-made turkey pastrami by the pound (1/2 lb for $8) for those that always want leftovers but don’t have any of their own. Closed on Thanksgiving but open Fri- Sun.

Tinucci’s in Newport: Small serving alert! $15/person roast turkey dinners with traditional sides. Re-heat turkey dinner for 12-15 people for $180. Ready-to-serve turkey (you carve it) with all the sides and free bottle of wine for $220. Order by calling 651-459-3211.

Tjs of Edina: Small serving alert! Thanksgiving dinner To-Go! Order ahead by Nov. 24th and pickup on Wed. Nov. 25th. $15.99 per person includes oven roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, savory stuffing, roasted sweet potatoes And cranberry relish. Add a slice of pumpkin or pecan pie for just $3! Call to order: 952-941-2005

Tobies, Hinckley: Small serving alert! Take-out Traditional turkey dinner with sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, dinner salad, roll and corn. Call 320-384-6174 to order.

Town Hall Brewery, Minneapolis: Dinner packages serve 4-6 ($115) including beer! 3 lbs of roasted turkey breast, gravy, roasted mashed potatoes, bourbon cranberries, buttered corn, sage stuffing and dinner rolls cooked and ready-to-warm. Includes a can of each of our favorite holiday beers Grinch’s Grog, Festivus, and Special Edition Elixir! Ordering will be available November 2-15th, Pickup will be November 23-25th. Call (612) 339-8696 to order.

Travail, Robbinsdale: Feeds 4-6 people ($195): Turkey: 5 lbs White Meat / 2 Turkey Legs (no carving necessary!), Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallow Topping, 4 Dinner Rolls, Green Bean Casserole, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Shrimp Cocktail, No-bake Pumpkin Pie

Tria Restaurant, North Oaks: Thanksgiving To-Go Meal that serves 4 people ($135). The menu consists of: Roasted turkey, Tria house salad with herb vinaigrette, garlic whipped potatoes, traditional dressing, roasted Autumn vegetables, cranberry sauce, gravy, baguette with butter, and to complete the meal, a delicious pumpkin pie.

Umbra Minneapolis: Small serving alert! Tanksgiving Day Entree Special for $19.99 a per person. This extraordinary meal will be available for take-out from 11 AM – 9 PM on Thanksgiving Day. Visit the website to make your reservation or give tem a call at (612) 540-7323 to place a take-out order in advance. Accepting take-out orders from 11/20 – 11/25.

Union Hmong Kitchen: Serves 8-10 for $385. Free-range turkey, egg roll stuffing, and Hmong sides like purple sticky rice, blistered string beans, Hmong Tater Tot Hotdish, Galabao (steambuns) with Matcha Cheesecake Pie.

W.A. Frost, St. Paul: Choose dinner for 4-6 ($109) or 10-12 ($169). Pick up Wednesday night cold, heat at home: includes turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, cranberries, gravy, rolls and a pumpkin pie. (Large meal also includes apple pie).

Wildfire, Eden Prairie: small serving alert! Select from individual dinners, half platters that serve 4-5 people or full platters that serve 8-10 people. View Wildfire – Eden Prairie’s Thanksgiving carryout menu. Please note, online ordering for the carryout menu is available starting Thursday, November 19. Call ahead to place your order 952-914-9100.

Wise Acre Eatery: Offering a la carte sides like mashed potatoes, cranberry relish and stuffing kits. Order by November 22nd.

Yankee Tavern, Eagan: Turkey for 4 ($75) or smoked ham for 4 ($75). Comes with mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, green bean casserole, gravy and dinner rolls. Add a pie for $12. Call 651-756-8748 to order.

Grocery Stores

France 44, Minneapolis: A la carte options including turkey by the pound and sides that serve 4-6.

Linden Hills Co-Op/Wedge Lyndale Co-Op: Small serving alert! Order a la cart sides for 2-3 or 4-6, as well as individual dinner plates for $15.

Surdyk’s Catering, Minneapolis

Lunds & Byerly’s: a la carte options as well as full turkey dinners for 3-5 ($100) or 6-8 ($165).

Kowalski’s Markets: Turkey Dinner for 4-6 ($110) Or 10-12 ($170).

Hy-Vee: (Small serving alert!) Dinner for 2 ($30), 4 ($50), 6, etc.

Whole Foods Market

Pies To Go

Birchwood Cafe: Pumpkin, Key lime, blueberry key lime, caramel apple streusel pies for $30, or French Silk for $35.

The Buttered Tin: Pumpkin, Key Lime, Banana Cream ($33.60). Freshly Frozen Peach Streusel, Blueberry Crumble, French Apple and Cherry Almond pies for $30 – with pick ups at The Buttered Tin, Agra Culture Kitchen, or Tattersall Distilling.

Café Wyrd, Minneapolis: Pumpkin pie, bourbon pecan black walnut, apple, and key lime pies $30/each. Call 612-825-0818 to order.

Cheesecake Funk: Pre-order your pumpkin cheesecake for Thanksgiving.

D’Amico Catering: $24.00 each:Apple brown butter streusel pie, Bourbon pecan pie, French silk pie.

Great Harvest Burnsville: pumpkin pie ($9.95), Holiday Pumpkin Swirl dessert bread ($12.95), Babka Dessert bread (12.95), assorted cookies & treats. Phone: 952-891-4767.

The Lynhall: Pumpkin Pie-$29, German Chocolate Pecan Pie-$31, Apple Custard Pie-$30.

Muddy Paws Cheesecake: Eight flavors of pumpkin cheesecake plus 200 other flavors to choose from. They are also featuring Thanksgiving Sampler [assorted flavors] Cheesecakes in both 9″ and 7″ size. Small Serving options: individual packaged slices ($4) or a box of 4 assorted slices [$16]. Call 763-545-7161 or email them. Address: 3359 Gorham Ave, St Louis Park.

Sara’s Tipsy Pies: Irish Whiskey pecan and apple pies among other flavors. Available frozen handpies and in larger sizes.

Spoon and Stable: Pastry chef Diane Moua’s Pumpkin Pie $30, Pumpkin Chiffon (GF) $35, Coconut Cream Pie $32

Wildfire, Eden Prairie: Order a whole Pumpkin Pie, Apple Streusel Pie, Door County Cherry Pie, Key Lime Pie, or Flourless Chocolate Cake for $24.95, plus tax or a whole Triple Layer Chocolate Cake for $45, plus tax.

Wise Acre Eatery: Pick up Vikings & Goddesses Pies including carmel apple, pumpkin, pecan and sweet corn custard pie. $30.