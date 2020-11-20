MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hours ahead of new dial-back restrictions, the Minnesota Department of Health reported nearly 6,812 cases of COVID-19 and 68 deaths – the second highest single-day record.

Over the past few days, Gov. Tim Walz has asked Minnesotans to comply with the new restrictions due to the immense strain that has been put on the state’s health care workers. Various hospitals systems around the state are hundreds of staff members short due to COVID cases, exposures, and quarantines. Rice Hospital in Willmar has said that for 10 out of 11 days, they have had periods where they could not admit patients.

There are currently 1,751 people with COVID in hospitals around Minnesota, of which 367 are in the ICU. Those in intensive care with COVID are taking up roughly 30% of the beds. Hospitalizations have never been higher during the pandemic.

According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 15.4% as of Nov. 10, due to data lag. A rate of over 10% puts Minnesota in the “high risk” category.

RELATED: Nurses Fear ‘Doomsday Scenario’ To Come

MDH says the additional cases reported Friday bring the state’s total to 256,700. Of those who have contracted the virus, 202,432 no longer need to self-isolate.

The state has also been increasing the amount of tests administered on a daily basis. Within the last 24 hours, over 58,000 tests have been processed, including roughly 4,400 antigen tests. In total, over 2.2 million people have been tested for COVID in the state.

Since March, a total of 3,150 people have died. Though the vast majority of those cases have occurred in long-term care facilities, young people are also impacted by the disease. Of the deaths reported Friday, two people between the ages of 40 and 49 died in Hennepin County.

New Restrictions Go Into Effect

On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced a new round of restrictions. Starting on Friday at 11:59 p.m., all bars and restaurants will go take-out only, entertainment venues will close, and youth sports will be put on pause.

Walz has said repeatedly that these decisions are based on data. The highest cause of outbreaks in Minnesota – 53% – can be attributed to restaurants and bars. Weddings make up 17%, sports and gyms make up 15% and 14% respectively, and social gatherings make up 12%.