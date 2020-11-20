MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Health is encouraging anyone who will be working at a business that will be open during the dial-back period to get tested for COVID.

On Friday night, new restrictions will go into place; bars and restaurants will go take-out only, entertainment venues will close, and youth sports will be put on pause. The restrictions will last for four weeks.

But still, some industries will remain open, including health care, retail, child care, and critical infrastructure.

MDH says that even if workers do not have symptoms or have not been notified of exposure, they should still get tested because the virus is spreading so quickly.

They recommend getting tested before Dec. 18. If possible, they say to get tested once near the beginning of the four-week period, and once near the end.

At least 20 long-term community testing sites are offering nasal and saliva testing throughout the state. Minnesotans can also request to be sent an at-home COVID test.

“Testing is an important tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19 and we are committed to providing no-barrier access for everyone who needs it,” said MDH Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID should also get tested, along with anyone who was exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.

For more information about COVID testing, click here.