MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As new COVID restrictions are going into effect on Friday night, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is making changes to activities and sports.
Starting Nov. 21, all sports, aquatics, indoor ice arenas and indoor adult programs are canceled. The Phillips Aquatic Center, Parade Ice Arena, and Northeast Ice Arena will be closed through Friday, Dec. 19. Starting Nov. 30, the MPRB recreation centers and the Kroening Interpretive Center will only be open for registered youth enrichment and child care programs.
However, the parks and trails around the city will remain open. Visitors are urged to stay at least six feet apart, wear a mask, and not gather with people from outside of their household.
Winter programs are slated to open after Dec. 18, when the current restrictions are set to expire.
Youth and adult sports will continue for leagues that are scheduled to begin in January, though the season may be pushed back to accommodate some additional practice time before games begin.
Ice rinks will be built and are anticipated to open on Dec. 21 for broomball, skating, and hockey. Cross-country ski trails will also be created and maintained around Theodore Wirth Regional Park, Chain of Lakes Regional Park, Lake Hiawatha Gold Course, and Columbia Golf Course.
