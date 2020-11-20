CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A trailer full of adult and kid bikes for nonprofit Pedal Power has been stolen from the Pillsbury School parking lot.

Pedal Power teaches kids, many of whom are non-native English speakers without the means to buy bikes, how to ride.

The district’s insurance has a $50,000 deductible, and volunteers say they’re at a loss for what will happen in the future.

The trailer had 30 bikes total, along with pumps, reflective vests, locks, and racks.

