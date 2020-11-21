MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials are investigating an apartment fire in Bloomington.
It happened on the 8000 block of Xerxes Avenue, just before 1 a.m.
8000 block of Xerxes Ave- Structure Fire. Passerby called this fire in. Residents of the building were unaware of the fire when first units arrived. Fire was quickly knocked down and building evacuated. No injuries & cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/N53YNGUWXg
— Bloomington Fire (@BFD_MN) November 21, 2020
Bloomington Fire says a passerby called it in and the building’s residents weren’t aware of the fire when crews arrived. Alarms, they said, were not going off.
The fire started on a balcony and moved into the first and second floor of the building. Most of the damage is on the exterior of the building.
No one is hurt.
The cause is under investigation.
