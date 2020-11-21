Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the head in St. Paul on Friday night.
According to St. Paul Police, officers were sent to the intersection of 4th St. and Wacouta street at 11 p.m. on Friday night.
A 37-year-old man got into a confrontation with the boy outside of Union Depot and stabbed the boy in the head. The boy ran away and found two Metro Transit officers, who called medics.
The boy was transported to Regions Hospital and is in stable condition.
At this point, the suspect has not been found.
