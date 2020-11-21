Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Whether it’s the soaring cases, or Minnesota’s new COVID-19 restrictions, but good luck finding name-brand toilet paper right now.
WCCO got a quick look at the empty shelves at several metro-area Target stores today. It appears to be another round of panic-buying.
There was little toilet paper on shelves at Midway Target, and the same went at the location in Champlin on Saturday.
Signs are up in stores limiting how much customers can purchase.
This definitely brings back memories of the spring, when everything from paper products to disinfectants and comfort food was hard to find.
Consumer analysts believe there will be enough supply to keep up after the initial rush.
You must log in to post a comment.