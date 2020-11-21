Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings have activated fullback C.J. Ham from their reserve/COVID-19 list.
Ham was placed on the list on Thursday. NFL teams are not required to disclose whether players are in quarantine or have tested positive for COVID.
FB C.J. Ham has been activated from Reserve/COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/xGsE3ABNli
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 21, 2020
The Duluth native was signed to the Vikings in 2016 as a running back, but has since converted to a fullback.
You must log in to post a comment.