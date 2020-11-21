CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, Local TV, Minnesota News, Minnesota Vikings, NFL

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings have activated fullback C.J. Ham from their reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ham was placed on the list on Thursday. NFL teams are not required to disclose whether players are in quarantine or have tested positive for COVID.

The Duluth native was signed to the Vikings in 2016 as a running back, but has since converted to a fullback.

 

Comments