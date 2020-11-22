MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officers investigating catalytic converter thefts Saturday night in St. Paul arrested two people in a car after they found an open bottle of alcohol, a handgun, and an 11-year-old girl inside the vehicle.
The St. Paul Police Department says the officers stopped the car near the intersection of 7th Street and Johnson Parkway, in the city’s Parkway-Greenbrier neighborhood. The 11-year-old girl was released to her guardian.
Police say the car’s 20-year-old driver had alcohol on his breath and that there was an open bottle on the car’s floor. Officers also found a handgun under one of the car seats.
Both the driver and his 36-year-old passenger were arrested. Police said that the driver is currently facing 12 pending felony cases.
