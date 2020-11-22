Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that Arianna Rooney, of White Bear Township, is missing.
Rooney is described as standing 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds, with brown hair, and Hazel eyes. She was last seen in White Bear Township, in the northeast metro.
Anyone who sees Rooney is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 651-266-7320.
You must log in to post a comment.