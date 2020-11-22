Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the man killed Friday morning in a shooting in south Minneapolis.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Lucas Grahn, who had no permanent address. Investigators say he died of a single gunshot wound to the torso. His manner of death was listed as a homicide.
According to Minneapolis police, the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on the 2700 of 18th Avenue South, in the city’s Phillips neighborhood. Grahn was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.
