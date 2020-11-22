CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Gun Violence, Lucas Grahn, Minneapolis News, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the man killed Friday morning in a shooting in south Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Lucas Grahn, who had no permanent address. Investigators say he died of a single gunshot wound to the torso. His manner of death was listed as a homicide.

According to Minneapolis police, the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on the 2700 of 18th Avenue South, in the city’s Phillips neighborhood. Grahn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.

Comments