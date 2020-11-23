MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says that he intends to announce a major state relief plan to help small businesses and the hospitality industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Walz, he will call a special session on Tuesday in order to approve the plan, which will include sales tax mitigation. Both small businesses and the hospitality industry have struggled during the pandemic and its resulting restrictions.
.@GovTimWalz says tomorrow he will announce major state relief plan to aide small businesses,hospitality industry will include sales tax mitigation – today he is announcing a new Mn Covid App that helps with contact tracing @wcco will update pic.twitter.com/k5LaUbCZW3
— esme murphy (@esmemurphy) November 23, 2020
Walz made the comments during a press conference early Monday afternoon where he and state officials unveiled new technology to help slow the spread of the virus: a contact tracing app.
The app is called COVIDaware MN, and it’s free to download. About 20 other states are also using the app’s technology, the governor said.
Details are limited on what the relief plan includes, but follow WCCO for the latest.
You must log in to post a comment.