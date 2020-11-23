MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another free COVID-19 testing site is opening Monday in the Twin Cities.
The newest “no barrier” testing site will open at Ridgeview Elementary School in Bloomington. This is the latest such testing site to open in recent weeks as health officials have pushed to expand COVID-19 testing across the state.
Like other free testing sites, those seeking tests do not need to show COVID-19 symptoms or have insurance. While walk-ins are welcome, making a reservation is recommended. To make a reservation, click here.
Along with opening community testing sites, officials have also expanded the state’s mail-test test program statewide. To request a mail-in test, click here.
Testing allows officials to track how the virus is spreading in Minnesota. Over the last few weeks, the state has seen a surge of cases, deaths and hospitalizations.
Just over the weekend, health officials counted 13,484 new cases, bringing the state’s total positive test tally to above 270,000 since the outbreak began. Officials also confirmed 91 deaths in the last 48 hours, raising the state’s death toll to 3,241.
–
