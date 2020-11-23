MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Moorhead Police Department says a 20-year-old man has been arrested for seriously assaulting two women last week.
According to police, officers were dispatched at 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 19 to the 1900 block of 18th Avenue South for the report of two injured females requesting assistance. Authorities determined they were assaulted by an acquaintance in their apartment.
Officers later found two female victims with significant injuries to their upper body. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The suspect apparently used several items to assault the victims, including a knife.
The suspect, of Moorhead, was located later and arrested. Police were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service High Plains Fugitive Task Force in taking the suspect into custody.
