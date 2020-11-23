Rebecca Kolls shared this recipe for Roasted Yams/Sweet Potatoes with Hot Honey Butter.
Roasted Yams/Sweet Potatoes with Hot Honey Butter
Ingredients:
6-8 Sweet potatoes/Yams, cleaned and scrubbed
¾ cup of olive oil
Kosher salt
6T Butter
2T Honey
3T Hot sauce
1T Coriander, ground
½ c Pepita seeds
Lime
Directions:
Cut potatoes in half toss with 1/4c olive oil and kosher salt. Lay cut side down. Roast 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Increase heat to broil and flip potatoes with skin side up. Broil until the potatoes begin to turn brown or slight char. Let cool.
Meanwhile, in skillet, over med heat toast seeds in ¼ c olive oil until golden brown. Take off heat and add cumin.
Mix butter with honey and hot sauce until smooth.
Plate potatoes on a platter, drizzle honey butter over the top, spoon seeds and cumin oil over the top, and squeeze a bit of fresh lime juice.
