MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials say a robbery suspect has been arrested near campus Monday.
According to a safety advisory issued by the university, the robbery occurred at 10:15 p.m. Sunday near Coffman Memorial Union at 300 Washington Ave. SE.
The suspect, a man in his 30s, was reportedly identified using surveillance video and was located near campus early Monday. He was then arrested by the University of Minneapolis Police Department.
The suspect was booked at the Hennepin County Jail for robbery.
