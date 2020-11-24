MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wisconsin health officials on Tuesday are reporting 104 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state, the first time the state has seen newly reported deaths from the virus in the triple-digits.
The previous single-day high was 92, set back on Nov. 17.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the additional deaths bring the state’s total COVID-19 deaths to 3,115.
The state also recorded another 6,202 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total cases to 363,973.
Your #COVID19_WI update with another record we did not want to break — a record high number of newly reported deaths — 104. Our sympathies go out to all who have lost loved ones.
For more, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services releases daily updates to its COVID-19 data right here.
