MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the best time of the year if you’re looking for a great deal on restaurant gift cards. Spend $100, get $20. Spend $100, get $25. Spend $25, get $5. It’s the perfect way to say “thank you” to coworkers, or your babysitter, or a great gift for family and friends.

I’ve compiled a list of the currently active Best Restaurant Gift Card Deals for Minneapolis, St. Paul, and the suburbs. Because deals keep getting announced, bookmark this page, and I’ll keep updating it throughout the 2020 Holiday Season. Most of these gift card deals can be redeemed at the online link, but some are in-store only.

If you know of other deals that should be on the list, send me an email.



BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Parkway Pizza: Buy $50 get $25 gift card free. In store 11/29, 11/30 only.

RESTAURANT GROUPS

Blue Plate Restaurant Group: Spend $100, get $25 bonus card (Jan-March 2021) Available at Mercury Dining Room, Freehouse, Edina Grill, Highland Grill, Longfellow Grill, 3 Squares Restaurant, Groveland Tap, Bottle Rocket, and The Lowry.

Broadway Pizza: Buy $50, get a free $10 gift voucher.

Cara Irish Pubs: Kieran’s Irish Pub, The Local, The Liffey. Buy $100, Get $50



Craft & Crew Hospitality: Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room, The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar, PUB 819, The Bar Draft House (Hastings), Al’s Place (speakeasy). Buy $100 get a $25 bonus card (bonus cards valid Jan 2 – May 15, one time use)

CRAVE: Buy $100, get $25.

D’Amico Restaurants: Buy $100 get $20. Available at D’Amico & Sons, Café Lurcat, Campiello, The Brooklyn, Bushel & Peck

Hemisphere Restaurants: Spend $25, get $5 ($100 – get $25). Available at Mission American, Atlas Grill, Good to Go, Tavern Grill (Arden Hills, Edina, Blaine, Woodbury, Fargo).

IBH (Irish Born Hospitality): Buy $100 Get $20. Available at O’Donovan’s Pub and Lola’s on the Lake.

Jester Concepts: Buy $100, get $25 bonus card (used in 2021). Available at Borough/Parlor, Monello/Constantine, and Mercado.

Lettuce Entertain You Restaurant Group: Spend $100, get $25 (Jan. 2- April 15, 2021). Available at Big Bowl, Wildfire, Twin City Grill, Tucci Italian (Edina, Minnetonka).

Parasole Restaurants: $100 for them, $25 for you. Available at Manny’s, Salut, Pittsburgh Blue, Good Earth, W Hotel Restaurants, and Field Day.

Morrissey Restaurant Group: $100 gift card, 5 $20 promo gift cards. Available at St. Paul Grill, Tria, M St. Cafe, Lobby Bar at St. Paul Hotel, and Kendall’s Tavern.

Local Restaurants

6Smith: Buy $100, get $25. In person or by phone 952-698-7900

Baja Haus: Buy $100, get $20 bonus card.



Bap & Chicken: Buy $50 and get $10 ($20 on Black Friday).

Barrio: Buy $100, get $25 (in-store only).

Bennett’s Chop And Railhouse: buy $100 and get $25. Buy 50 and get $10.

Birch’s On The Lake: Buy $100, get $20.

Birchwood Cafe: Buy $100, get $20 (good Jan-March 2021)

Broders’ Pasta Bar, Terzo and Cucina: Buy $100, get $20

BLVD Kitchen & Bar: Buy $100, get $25.

Burger Burger: Buy $100, get $25.

Burger Dive (Bay Street): But $50, get $10 that can be used anytime. Online and in person.

Cafe Ena/La Fresca/Rincon 38: Buy $100, get $20.

Can Can Wonderland: Buy $50, get $10; Buy $100, get $25.

Carbone’s Pizza & Pub, South Minneapolis: Buy a $50 gift card, get a $10 gift card for free; buy a $100, get a $20 gift card for free.

Chianti Grill: Buy $100, get $25

ChopHouse Bloomington: Buy $100, get $25.

Ciatti’s Ristorante: Buy $100 get 10% off, buy $200 get 15% off. Buy $500 get 20% off.

CoV Wayzata: Buy $100, get $20 bonus (valid only Jan-May 1, 2021).

Davanni’s: Buy $25, get $5 bonus card (valid Jan-March 2021).

Dixies/Emmett’s/Saji-ya St. Paul: Buy $100, get $20 free.

Domacin Restaurant, Stillwater: Buy $100, Get $20 free.

Eastside: Buy $100 gift card, get $25 bonus card + $25 brunch card.

El Burrito Mercado: Buy $25, get $5. Buy $50, get $10. In store for an in-store gift card, online e-gift card for online orders only.



Fogo de Chao: Buy $125, get a $25 bonus card (redeemable Jan-March, 2021).

Foxy Falafel: Buy $100, Get $25 free. In store only at 791 Raymond Ave. St. Paul, 55114.

Granite City Food & Brewery: Buy $25, get a $5 bonus gift card.

Gianni’s Steakhouse: Buy $100, get $20 free.



Grand Cafe: Buy $100 get $25. Grand Cafe bonus PLUS $25 brunch card for Eastside.

Harriet’s Inn: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2021)

Hello Pizza: Buy $25, Get A Free Slice (In store only).

Hell’s Kitchen: Buy $25, Get $5; buy $50 get $10 e-gift card for use after Dec. 25.

Holman’s Table, St. Paul: Buy $100, get $20 bonus – $15 in a bonus card and $5 for the staff support fund. Buy online or in-store.

Honey & Mackie’s: Buy $25 gift card, Get one free pint.

Jax Café: Buy $150, Get $30 bonus card (valid in 2021).

Joe Senser’s: Buy $50 get $10 free. In-person at Bloomington location

Kieran’s Irish Pub: Buy $100, get $50.

Kincaid’s: Buy $100, get $20 bonus card (Jan-March 2021).

La Voya Brasserie or Bradstreet Crafthouse at Intercontinental MSP Airport: Buy $100, Get $20 bonus. At hotel only.

Lela: Buy $100, get 1 night stay at Sheraton Bloomington (Thu-Sun nights in 2021). Must buy in person.

The Lexington: Buy $100, get a free $25 gift certificate to use between Jan. 2, 2021-Feb. 28, 2021.

The Liffey: Buy $100, get $50.

Lindey’s Prime Steak House: Buy $100, get $20.

The Local: Buy $100, get $50.

Lucky’s 13 Pub: Buy $50, get $10.

The Malt Shop: Buy $50, get a $5 bonus card.

Meritage: Buy $100, get $20.

Mercy Restaurant: Buy $100, get $25.

Masu Sushi & Robata: Buy $100, get $25. In store all three locations.

Mill Valley Kitchen: Buy $100, get $25.

Murray’s Restaurant: Buy $100, get $25.

Ninetwentyfive, Wayzata: Buy $100, get $25 (for use Jan.1 – March 31, 2021).

Nonna Rossa: Buy $50, Get $10 promotional gift certificate.

Oceanaire: Buy $100, get $20 (for use Jan-May 2021).

Original Pancake House: Buy $50 get $10; buy $100 get $25.

Park Tavern: Buy $100, get $50. In person.

Petite Leon: Buy $100 get $20 for use after January.

Pizza Luce: Spend $100, get $25.

Pizzeria Lola: Buy $100, get $20.

PLate on Main, Prior Lake: Buy $100, get $20 free (in store only).

Prima Restaurant: Spend $100, get $20.

Primo Plates & Pours (Prior Lake): Spend $100, get $25; spend $50, get $10. In person.

Porterhouse: Spend $100, get $25.

Punch Pizza: Buy a $30 gift card, get a free Margherita or Napoli Pizza, No limit. Through Dec. 31.

Red Cow: Buy $50, get $15 bonus card (valid Jan. 1 – March 31, 2021).

Rock Elm Tavern, Maple Grove and Plymouth: Buy $100, get $20 bonus. You get $15 bonus card, and $5 goes to the staff support fund. Buy Online or in-store.

Rudy’s Redeye Grill: Buy $100, get $20. Available in person.

Sample Room: Spend $100, get $26.

Sea Change: Buy $100, get $20. Available in person.

Smack Shack: Buy $100, get $25 free. In-store. Bonus card valid Jan. 2, 2021- Feb. 28, 2021.

Sweet Pea’s Public House: Buy $100, get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2021).



Smokey’s Pub ‘n Grill: Buy $100, get $20.

Sunshine Factory Bar and Grill: Buy $100 get $25 in bonus card (use after Jan. 1, no expiration).

Tilia: Buy $100, get $25. Available in person.



Union: Buy $100, get $25. Available in person.

Vanilla Bean Restaurant (Two Harbors): Buy $100, get $25; Buy $50, get $10; Buy $25, get $5.

Victor’s on Water: Buy $100, get $20. Available in person.

Yard House: Buy $50, get $10 bonus.

Yarusso-Bros. Italian Restaurant: Buy $100 in gift certificates, get $10 in gift certificates free.

Yum! Kitchen: Buy $100, get $20. Available in person.



Zen Box Izakaya: Buy $100, get $25 e-gift card.

NATIONAL CHAINS

Applebee’s: Buy $50, get $10.

Bakers Square: Buy $25, get $5.

Benihana: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus card (valid 1/2-3/31/20).

Biaggi’s: Buy $100, get a free $15 holiday bonus award card (valid 1/1-3/31/20).

Buca: Spend $50, get $10 (good Jan. 2016-Feb. 2021).

Capital Grille: Buy $500, get $50.



CherryBerry: Buy a $25 gift certificate for $20.



Crooked Pint Ale House: Buy $100, get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2021).

Doolittles Woodfire Grill: Buy $100, get $20.

Famous Dave’s: Spend $25, get $5 bonus card (Jan.-Feb. 2021).

Green Mill: Buy $100, get $20.

Hooters: Buy $25, get $5 bonus (redeemable through 2/28/21, in-store only).

Leeann Chin: Buy $25, get $5; Buy $40, get $10 voucher.

Outback: Spend $100, get $20 (good Jan. – Feb. 10, 2021)

Papa Johns: Buy $25, get a free large 1-topping pizza.

Pei Wei Asian Diner: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus card (valid 11/11/20-/4/21).

P.F. Chang’s: Buy $100, get $20 bonus card.

Pizza Ranch: Buy $50, get $5 free in Jan. 2021.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Buy $25, get a free sandwich card.

Red Lobster: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus coupon or a free appetizer. Valid January 2021.

Redstone American Grill: Buy $100, get free $25 reward card.

Shish, a Mediterranean Grill & Cafe: Buy $100, get a free $25 Shish gift card that can be used anytime. Buy $200, get a free $50 gift card and a Shish T-shirt.

Smack Shack North Loop: Buy $100, get a $25 gift certificate free to use anytime Jan. 2, 2021-Feb. 28, 2021.

Smashburger: Buy $25, get $5 in Smash Cash for every $25 gift card purchased through Dec. 31.

Texas Roadhouse: Spend $30, get $5 bonus.



TGI Fridays: Spend $25, get $5 bonus