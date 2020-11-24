Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Coon Rapids police say a suspect is in custody and a man is dead after a shooting outside of a Cub Foods store late Monday afternoon.
The man was reported being shot in the parking lot of the store’s location on the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard at about 4:37 p.m.
The victim, a 19-year-old Coon Rapids man, was soon pronounced dead at the scene despite the lifesaving efforts of first responders.
Officers arrested a suspect near the store, a 19-year-old Andover man, who was taken to Mercy Hospital with minor injuries. He was later booked in jail on a pending murder charge.
Police say they are still investigating.
