MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More members of the University of Minnesota’s Gopher football program have tested positive for COVID-19.
The university paused all activities Tuesday after 15 people — nine student-athletes and six staff members — tested positive within a five-day span. As of Wednesday, that number grew to 25. Of the new 10 cases, three are student-athletes, and seven are staff members.
The Gophers’ Saturday game versus the Wisconsin Badgers is cancelled, and will not be rescheduled due to Big Ten rules.
U athletics director Mark Coyle says the team’s goal is to be back in action in time for the matchup against Northwestern on Dec. 5.
Saturday’s cancellation also means the Badgers are now ineligible for the division title because they didn’t play the Big Ten’s minimum of six games.
The U of M will release their next COVID update this Saturday.
You must log in to post a comment.