MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Six months after the death of George Floyd, people continue to visit the memorial at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

The streets have been blocked off by protesters since May, and that’s become a concern for some people living in the neighborhood.

“I don’t feel like this area is safe. I wouldn’t go outside and say man, I feel safe today,” said a homeowner who lives near the George Floyd Memorial.

Concerned about his own safety, he asked not to be identified, but he still wanted to be heard.

“If you aren’t going to allow police to come in here at least be against the people who are openly harming other people,” he said.

For months, he said he’s watched a variety of crimes committed outside his front door – from carjackings to burglaries. And he believes criminals feel like they’re untouchable here.

“They are trying to say they are crimes of desperation,” he said. “What about the victims, you know?”

Another concern he and others share is medical emergencies on the block. How can first responders safely get to the person who needs help?

Neighbors tell us they’ve seen cases where people will throw things at officers who are escorting paramedics to a call.

“Their concern isn’t, ‘Oh, I hope that person is OK.’ I’m hearing people say, ‘Why did they let that police officer in?’ That’s their main concern? I feel like that’s backwards,” he said.

He believes the majority of people in the neighborhood would like to see a permanent memorial for George Floyd, but would also like to see the streets re-opened.

“Most people are like, we are in support of George Floyd but we want our space back,” he said. “I want to be able to live in my house and not deal with this anymore.”

City and police leaders say they don’t consider the area autonomous and that officers can respond to calls there.

There is no word yet on when the barricades will be removed but there are plans to create a permanent George Floyd Memorial at 38th and Chicago.