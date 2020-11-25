MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted tourism in the state, and in response, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that over $1 million in grants would be made available for the industry.
The crisis grants will be available through Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office.
“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the Minnesota travel industry and communities that rely on that tourism,” said Walz. “These crisis grants will provide immediate relief for the travel organizations that contribute so much to the vitality of our state.”
The grants are designed to support nonprofit tourism promotion organizations so they can stimulate travel and help their local communities.
“Explore Minnesota is happy to offer financial assistance to destination marketing organizations that have been deeply impacted by the pandemic, including significant budget shortfalls and tourism spending loss,” said Explore Minnesota Director John Edman. “Now more than ever we need to find ways to support the Minnesota tourism industry and crisis recovery efforts.
You must log in to post a comment.