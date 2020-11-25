Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 49-year-old Twin Cities pastor has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
Brooklyn Park police say Robert McKenzie abused a 17-year-old girl inside a home earlier this month.
According to court papers, McKenzie admitted to touching the victim inappropriately, saying he “had a perverted thought.”
McKenzie is the co-founder of Word of Faith Ministries, which according to its website, holds services at a hotel in St. Louis Park.
He faces two charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and could serve up to 30 years in prison.
