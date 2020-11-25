MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old man is facing murder charges for fatally shooting another teenager Monday in the parking lot of a north metro Cub Foods.
Vaughn Coklas, of Andover, is charged with second-degree murder with intent for the shooting of Staveonte Brown at the Northdale Boulevard Cub Foods in Coon Rapids, court documents filed in Anoka County show.
According to a criminal complaint, witnesses saw Coklas drive into the parking lot and Brown sit down in the front passenger seat of his car. The two soon got into a fight, which spilled outside, with cash falling onto the pavement. As Brown was trying to pick up the cash, Coklas shot him. Witnesses told investigators that Brown, a Coon Rapids native, didn’t appear armed or threatening.
Officers arrested Coklas at the scene. Emergency crews tried to resuscitate Brown, but he was pronounced dead in the parking lot.
If convicted of the murder charge, Coklas faces up to 40 years in prison.
